Newville Borough Council member resigns, borough seeks applicants for vacant seat

Nathan Burrow became a member of the Newville Borough Council roughly four months ago. On March 29, he was "deeply saddened" to resign.

Burrow said the reason he chose to step down is lengthy.

"I am a combat wounded veteran that needs care-taking when my injuries become unmanageable," Burrow said. "My wife, Ziba, is my caregiver through the [U.S.] Department of Veteran Affairs."

Burrow said the department has "sidelined" some of their laws from Congress and removed his family from the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. He added that the department is under litigation and his family plans to appeal this decision because they believe it's been applied under "false standard."

"It has put my family in a very difficult financial situation that made us make drastic decisions before we lose all of our support through the Caregiver Program, which is supposed to come to a halt in March of 2023," Burrow said. "It is a program that is beneficial for me to heal and our family to succeed in these difficult and misunderstood circumstances that come from permanent, life altering injuries."

Burrow said all removals have been "frozen" at this time to allow Congress and the VA to review the decisions, although they have currently removed roughly 90% of their "grandfathered participants." Unable to plan around an unspecified freeze, Burrow said he decided to move forward. He and his wife and their two children will relocate to the Dallas Metroplex where Burrow said they will have a better support system of family and friends until they can find a "better financial understanding."

In Texas, Burrow hopes to join a church plant in the North Dallas area and participate in a program called the Adaptive Training Foundation in Carrollton. He hopes to connect the latter with the IM ABLE Foundation in Reading, Pennsylvania, saying that both institutions have been a "tremendous support" in helping him with his injuries.

The town of Newville contains a lot of memories for Burrow. He said it's the first place he and his wife bought a home, it's where they watched their son grow into a boy and where their daughter was born.

"Some of my favorite parts about serving on the Newville Borough Council were to better understand the inner workings of small government and how to help be a more productive and participating member of my community," Burrow said. "I loved that each individual in that room deeply cared about our citizens and the community as a whole. Everyone was involved regarding the health and welfare of every resident, police officer/EMS, and visitor."

Multiple council members expressed sorrow to see him go.

"Nathan was a very good council member the short time that he was with us," Borough Manager Fred Potzer said. "He and his wife are big supporters of our summer recreation program and everyone is very sorry to see him leave."

"Every single member has offered help and concern regarding mine and my family's situation," Burrow said. "Unfortunately, we felt the best option was to relocate. I found great value in the small amount of time that I had served to grow as a man in my knowledge of my community. As a leader of my family, and a friend among my peers in the community. The mayor, the city manager, police chief, officers, secretary, president, vice president and every other member that is part of the council have added to my life and my family in the utmost positive way, and I hope the town of Newville thrives because of their leadership, concern and desire to serve."

Burrow's resignation means the Newville Borough Council is seeking applicants for a vacant seat that opened up during the council's monthly meeting March 29.

It will accept letters of interest from qualified electors who have continuously lived in the North Ward of the borough for at least one year through 4 p.m. April 22.

Potzer said the dividing line between the borough's two wards is basically Liberty Avenue to Shepherd Road.

He said the council will have 30 days from March 29 to fill the vacancy and that under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, all interviews must be open to the public. A resolution will be adopted to confirm the appointed person and that resolution will be sent to the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.

The appointed person will serve the remainder of Burrow's term, which expires in December 2023, Potzer said.

Burrow served as the chairman of the borough's Administration Committee and Potzer saidid he and Council President Scott Penner will "pick up the slack" until a new member has been appointed.

Anyone interested in applying for the vacant seat can submit a letter of interest in person at the borough office at 4 West Street in Newville.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

