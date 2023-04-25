The Newville Borough Council accepted the resignation of member Olive "Joey" Diehl during its meeting Tuesday night.
Diehl, who represents the borough's South Ward, said she's held the role for about five years.
Her term expires Dec. 31, 2025, and Council President Scott Penner said the vacancy will be advertised.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
