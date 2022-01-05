Newville Borough Council approves indefinite building closures to public, changes to time of meetings

The Newville Borough Council on Wednesday approved the closure of several of its buildings to the public until further notice following a surge in COVID-19 cases. These buildings include the Newville Borough Office, the Newville Maintenance Building, the Newville Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Cool Spring Water Filtration Plant.

According to Borough Manager Fred Potzer, the Newville Borough Office, located at 4 West St., installed a customer service window in the foyer. That window will remain open to the public while the building is closed.

A post on Newville’s Facebook page instructed residents of the borough to pay bills and take care of other business matters at this window. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and a secure drop box is located at the front of the borough office for individuals to make payments or submit applications.

Potzer said the borough will be monitoring county statistics and that at this point a “change in the current status of infections” is needed before these buildings can reopen.

The borough council also on Wednesday approved changes to the time of the council’s monthly work session meeting. The work sessions previously took place on the first Tuesday of each month. The council voted to combine these work sessions with the monthly Newville Borough Council meeting held in the Newville Borough Office.

Now both meetings will be held on the last Tuesday of each month, the work session meeting at 6 p.m., followed by the Newville Borough Council meeting at 7 p.m.

According to Potzer, these time changes came because it was a challenge for some members of the council to attend two monthly meetings, so changing them to one combined meeting each month was more convenient.

“We think this format will work better,” Potzer said.

The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires public agencies to open specific meetings to the public including these Newville Borough Council meetings. However, according to Potzer, the borough is unsure if a virtual option can be made available while the buildings are closed. Therefore to comply with this act, Newville’s work session meetings and borough council meetings will remain open to members of the public.

Updates can be found on the Newville borough’s website or their Facebook page.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

