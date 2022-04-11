Newville borough considers purchase of electric vehicle, charging stations

What do the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail Newville Trailhead, the future Newville Municipal Building and the Newville Department of Public Works all have in common?

Aside from a Newville address, all three could possibly house charging stations for electric vehicles. The Newville Borough Council discussed the stations as well as the potential purchase of an electric vehicle at their March meeting.

Borough Manager Fred Potzer said that the borough purchased a Mitsubishi minitruck 10 years ago from Harrisburg Surplus for $1,000, and that since then the borough has gotten its money’s worth.

“It’s extremely good on gas ... and we use it in our public works for maintenance around town,” Potzer said. “But we’re thinking of maybe getting a larger vehicle with a dump body on it also to be used for maintenance, so the grants that we would be applying for would be for an electric vehicle to replace a gas-powered vehicle.”

Potzer said the borough doesn’t have a specific vehicle in mind, but it will look around and consider prices before submitting a grant application.

While he intends to apply for a grant to cover the cost of the vehicle, Potzer said he is certain the borough will have to match the grant it receives. He said the minimum match would likely be about 20%, meaning that the borough would pay for 20% of the amount requested. This would come from the borough’s general fund.

The use of electric vehicles would also require the installation of charging stations, and the borough discussed the three above locations as possibilities.

“I think we’re at the early stages of the grant. We’ll make the decision on that this week and progress with the grant, but I would say the station at the municipal office and also the trail head would be paid charging stations,” Potzer said, meaning that consumers would pay to charge their vehicles there.

He said he would like to apply for a grant in the next 30 days, and that it usually takes several months to hear back. He estimated that it might be six to seven months, or even up to a year before the borough would receive the electric vehicle, depending on how quickly agencies release their grant funds.

Potzer said an electric vehicle is more environmentally friendly and it would lower fuel costs for the borough.

“The other nice thing about it is the truck that we do have and the new one are very accessible to the rail trail so we can get on and repair the guide rails on the trail,” he said. “We can remove downed trees, we can clean up winter, all those things that we could do now with our minitruck we would be able to do with the new one.”

Potzer said electric vehicles could also be a possibility down the road for the police department, water and sewer authorities and other public works vehicles.

“I think it’s a good idea to start looking across the board at all the departments,” Potzer said. “Now certainly larger vehicles for snow plowing, and so forth, we’re going to have to keep our gas-powered vehicles for that, but where we can in maintenance and administration if we could switch to the electric vehicles, it would make sense.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

