Newville approves tentative adoption of 2023 General Fund Budget with no tax increase

Newville residents will likely not see a tax increase in the borough's budget for next year.

Borough council tentatively approved the General Fund Budget during a special meeting Oct. 17 with a 5-0 vote, with President Pro-Tempore Joey Diehl absent.

The proposed budget retains the general tax levy of 4.45 mills, after an increase of half a mill last year to account for the borough's new municipal building. A mill equates to $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed value.

"We kept all the fees the same, building permit fees the same, nothing has changed," Borough Manager Fred Potzer said. "All other taxes, the earned income tax, reality transfer tax, occupational assessment tax, they all remain the same."

The proposed budget includes revenues of $1,074,400. Primary sources include the real estate tax, which is estimated to generate $305,500, and the earned income tax, which is expected to bring in $170,000.

Other revenue sources include realty transfer taxes associated with home sales and property transfers and the Comcast cable television franchise fee.

Throughout the past two years, the borough has received American Rescue Plan Act grant funding of $140,000, but the borough will not receive that money next year.

Expenditures next year total $1,064,250.

Some of the largest expenditures are the salaries and operation costs of Newville's four-officer police department, which makes up 42% of the total budget; administration, which equates to 11% of the budget; and Public Works Department at 11.5% of the budget.

"Our budget is a salary-oriented budget, it’s salary and benefits," Potzer said.

Other expenditures include insurances, donations to nonprofit organizations, the borough's tax collection office and parks and community recreation.

Another expenditure in next year's proposed budget involves the move from the borough's office at 4 West St. to the new location that is under construction on South High Street. Work on the building expected to wrap up by late spring or early summer, Potzer said.

The borough estimates the move to cost $63,000. That includes the price of IT services, a new phone system, alarm and security systems and an emergency generator among other items. It does not include the replacement of office furniture or the potential installation of a public address system. The need for this system will be determined once the building is in operation, the borough said.

Next year's General Fund Budget also includes $10,150 in unallocated funds.

The budget is available for review at the Newville Borough Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. People can also contact Borough Secretary/Treasurer Jody Hoffman at 717-776-7633 or newvilleboroughsecretary@newvilleborough.us.

The budget is set for final adoption at the borough council's meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the borough office.