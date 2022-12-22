Newville approves 2023 budget with amendments, no tax hike

It's official: Newville residents will not see a tax increase in the upcoming year.

Newville's Borough Council approved the 2023 budget during its meeting Tuesday evening with a 5-0 vote, with Council President Scott Penner absent.

The budget was initially up for a vote at the council's Nov. 29 meeting, however a recommended use of unallocated funds during that meeting led the council to table the budget's approval until Tuesday.

It was amended to include expenditures of $6,300 for a part-time recreation attendant position. The position will be funded at a rate of $15 per hour and the attendant will work 12 hours per week for 28 weeks from April 1 to Oct. 31, a start and end date that could be amended by the council, the borough said. The amount covers the position's salary.

Another amendment included the installation of restroom locks at Newville Community Park for $2,700.

The borough reduced some of the expenditures in the following areas to pay for the two costs:

Community Park maintenance: Reduced by $1,500

Emergency management: Supplies reduced by $2,000

Administration: Equipment rental reduced by $1,000

Buildings and grounds: Borough office electric reduced by $1,000

Department of Public Works: Winter maintenance reduced by $1,000

Department of Public Works: Traffic signs reduced by $1,000

Debt service: Prior years accounts payable reduced by $1,000

Public safety: Fireman's relief reduced by $500

The budget retains last year's general tax levy of 4.45 mills and Borough Manager Fred Potzer said all other taxes including the earned income tax, reality transfer tax and occupational assessment tax will remain the same.

Revenues next year total $1,074,400, primarily from real estate taxes, which are estimated to generate $305,500, and earned income taxes, which are expected to bring in $170,000, Potzer said. Other sources include realty transfer taxes associated with home sales and property transfers and the Comcast cable television franchise fee.

Expenditures in next year's budget total $1,064,250. Potzer described the borough's budget as "salary-oriented," and some of the largest expenditures include the salaries and operation costs of Newville's police department, administration and public works department. Other expenditures include insurance, donations to nonprofit organizations, the borough’s tax collection office and parks and community recreation.

Another upcoming expenditure accounts for the move from the borough's current office space at 4 West Street to the new municipal building that is under construction at 103 S. High St. The building is expected to be completed in April and the move is estimated to cost about $63,000.

This price includes IT services, a phone system, alarm and security systems and an emergency generator among other items. It does not include the replacement of office furniture or the potential installation of a public address system. The need for this system will be determined once the building is in operation, the borough said.

Unallocated funds for next year total $10,150, and the budget will go into effect Jan. 1.

Photos: Scenes from Newville's Historic Christmas 2022 event Saturday