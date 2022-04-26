Newville appoints pastor, cashier to fill vacant council seat

Sporting bright purple hair, the result of a church fundraiser, Joe Kindon raised his right hand and swore in as the newest member of the Newville Borough Council at their meeting Tuesday night.

Kindon, the lead pastor of Diller Mennonite Church on Creek Road in Newville and a cashier at Saylor’s Market, has been a Newville resident since 2020. He has served on the Newville Parks and Recreation Commission for over a year.

Kindon said during the meeting that several people approached him when the council vacancy opened.

“As I thought and prayed about it I saw it as a way to connect and serve the community in a different way,” he said. “ … I’m very passionate about relationships and people.”

Kindon’s appointment to council filled the vacancy created when Nathan Burrow resigned at the March meeting.

Burrow previously told the Sentinel he was stepping down to move to Texas with his family. A combat-wounded veteran, Burrow said he and his family will receive support from family and friends in the area as they navigate issues with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

Kindon will hold the seat for the remainder of Burrow’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.