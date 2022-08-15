 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Namesakes and Waterscapes of the Midstate: Big Spring in small town names creek, school district

Big Spring Creek

The Big Spring Creek begins northeast of Shippensburg near Route 11 and flows into the Conodoguinet Creek near Newville.

 Maddie Seiler

Sometimes it takes some serious scuba gear to reach the depths of a waterway’s name.

Big Spring Creek is no such waterway.

The creek simply gets its name from its origin: the Big Spring, named for being the fifth largest spring in Pennsylvania, according to the Cumberland County Visitors Bureau.

While straightforward, the name extends beyond the creek it defines, providing an identity to the hundreds of locals who live within the Big Spring School District. It also carries a big piece of small town Newville’s history along its 6-mile flow.

Part of this history resides in Laughlin’s Mill at 92 E. Main St. The mill serves almost as a gateway into the heart of Newville, though it existed before the establishment of the town in 1790, according to the Big Spring Watershed Association.

Laughlin’s Mill was built between 1760 and 1763, the first of six grist (or grain) mills along the creek. The Cumberland County Historical Society said Laughlin’s Mill is the only one still standing.

Big Spring Creek is known today for housing what the Historical Society describes as a “robust population of brook trout,” however history shows the fish haven’t always thrived there. In 1972, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission began operating a fish hatchery along the stream. The society said when this happened, the previously abundant brook trout population experienced a sharp decline.

A 1997 study determined that effluent, or liquid waste, from the hatchery was responsible for this decrease, and the hatchery closed in 2001, the Historical Society said. By 2008, the brook trout population made a “remarkable comeback,” Big Spring Creek’s website said.

This population, as well as the more than 190 species of birds the visitors bureau said have been identified along the creek since 2000, make the area a popular destination for fishing and bird watching.

At a Glance:

County: Cumberland

Starts: About 8 miles northeast of Shippensburg near Route 11

Ends: Conodoguinet Creek near Newville

Length: 6 miles

Tributaries: Big Spring Creek is a tributary of the Conodoguinet Creek, which flows from Horse Valley, Franklin County, to the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg

Geology: Limestone

Recreation: Fishing, fly fishing, bird watching

Landmarks:

  • Laughlin’s Mill (92 E. Main St. in Newville)
  • Barrel Factory (Junction of Log Cabin Road and Big Spring Road)

Need to know:

  • Wading is allowed, but not necessary
  • 1.5 mile catch-and-release only fly fishing area
  • The creek doesn’t freeze over

Real-time water levels: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?01569460

Sources: Big Spring Creek website, Big Spring Watershed Association, Cumberland County Historical Society, Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau

Laughlin Mill

Laughlin's Mill was the first of many mills built along Big Spring Creek and the only one still standing, according to the Cumberland County Historical Society.
Big Spring Creek

The Big Spring Creek is a popular destination for trout fishing and bird watching, the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Namesakes and Waterscapes of the Midstate - Day 1

An underlying purpose and sense of identity lie just beneath the surface of a name.

The natural and man-made bodies of water located across the Midstate are no exception. Each lake, river, creek and reservoir flows with pieces of the past and possibilities for the present.

In this series, The Sentinel dives into some of these popular summer destinations for a look at the origin of each waterway’s name and other notable qualities using information from the Cumberland County Visitor’s Bureau and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission among other online sources.

Day 2 will run online Tuesday and in Tuesday’s print edition.

