With construction on Newville's new municipal building along South High Street nearing completion, officials are starting to map out the move into the new space, a process that could be affected by the borough's financial state.

Borough Solicitor Marcus McKnight said work on the building is anticipated to wrap up around June, but officials aren't yet sure what the move will look like or when it will take place.

The borough council fired former longtime manager Fred Potzer in January following the December discovery of financial discrepancies, a finding that launched an investigation by the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office that includes an audit of borough finances. No criminal charges have been filed.

While the audit is ongoing, the council formed a committee in February consisting of Borough Secretary Jody Hoffman, council Vice President Edward Sinkovitz and council member Jack Ericksen to prioritize short-term financial needs and bills. The situation could affect the upcoming move in terms of expenses and timelines.

"We've been so distracted by financial issues that it's just taking us a little longer to get our priorities straight in terms of how we can best use both buildings, really," McKnight said.

He said the borough needs to know who is available to help with the move and determine the costs, as well as decide on what items will go in what rooms and if additional furniture is needed.

The borough also needs to ensure that various documents that could be needed for the DA's financial audit remain secure but available during the process, McKnight said.

"We're just we're trying to be extremely frugal right now with our resources and cash flow," he said.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council appointed Hoffman, council member Joe Kindon and Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Mellinger to a committee to examine the logistics of the move over the next few months.

Richard and Ann Gobin, of South Middleton Township, donated the land that houses the new municipal building to the borough in December 2021, and construction on the new municipal building began in the fall.

The Gobins are also paying for the building's construction with the agreement that the borough will pay them $4,000 per month or $48,000 per year in interest on the building. After both Richard Gobin and Ann Gobin have died, those payments will end.

Richard Gobin estimates total cost of the land and the building at around $2 million.

"I firmly believe when you come to this world, you should leave it a little better than when you arrived," he said about why he chose to donate to the borough. "Somewhere I've been told you can't take anything with you when you leave."

While the Gobins live in South Middleton Township, Richard Gobin said he picked Newville for the donation because he was a student teacher there in 1959 and had some "very good people in class."

"I thought this would be a benefit to the borough," he said.

Photos: Newville Little League's 2023 opening day celebration Newville LL Opening Day 51.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 52.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 50.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 1.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 2.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 3.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 4.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 5.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 6.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 7.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 8.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 9.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 10.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 11.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 12.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 13.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 14.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 15.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 16.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 17.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 18.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 19.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 20.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 21.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 22.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 23.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 24.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 25.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 26.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 27.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 28.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 29.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 30.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 31.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 32.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 33.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 34.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 35.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 36.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 37.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 38.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 39.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 40.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 41.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 42.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 43.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 44.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 45.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 46.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 47.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 48.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 49.JPG Newville LL Opening Day 53.JPG