A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl have been referred to Cumberland County Juvenile Probation in connection with vandalism at Newville Community Park.

Newville borough employees reported March 1 that someone had broken a picnic table and the door of a public restroom and left trash throughout the park overnight.

Police reviewed camera footage and determined that two groups of juveniles caused the problems. The video showed that the two juveniles and a 15-year-old boy were vaping in the park about 5 p.m. Feb. 28, police said.

About that time, the two 16-year-olds were discovered near the public restrooms, which are locked unless an event is taking place because of past vandalism.

The 16-year-old boy shouldered the door open to gain access for them into the bathroom, though police said facilities were turned off.

When they emerged from the bathroom, police said the juveniles went to the concession stand pavilion where the 16-year-old girl broke off a 2x4 table support.

Police said restitution will be requested for the damages, which totaled $168.46.

All three juveniles were charged with violating the park ordinance, which prohibits vaping, and were evicted from the park for various lengths with a maximum of permanent eviction.