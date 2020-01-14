It turns out two-decade old street signs spark just the right amount of nostalgia to make people drop $20 to have one hanging in their homes.
Or, so it would seem from Newville's ongoing sale of old street signs.
"It started out as a joke," Newville Borough Manager Fred Potzer said.
The borough used highway aid funding to upgrade their street signs last year, trading in a mix of old, black-and-white signs or green-and-white signs for new blue-and-white reflective signs.
The old signs, which had been up since 1995, were put into storage until streets superintendent Dave Handshew had an idea. How about selling the old signs to get them out of storage and raise a little money to boot?
Potzer agreed, and threw some old parking meters that they had replaced into the mix. They set a date of Dec. 21, 2019, for a 9 a.m. to noon pop-up shop to sell the goods.
When he arrived to open borough hall that day, Potzer said he was surprised to see a dozen people lined up to make a purchase.
The main streets — Chestnut Street, Big Spring Avenue, Parsonage Street and the like — went first.
In all, some $1,290 worth of discarded signs and meters were sold that day.
Potzer believes the interest in the signs rise out of "a strong sense of community and values" common among Newville residents. People who bought the signs planned to hang them in garages or rooms in their homes, frame them or give them as gifts.
"I've heard all different stories," Potzer said.
On Tuesday, the borough posted a listing of remaining signs on Facebook, touching off a new round of sales that brought in about $100 in an hour.
Potzer said proceeds from the sale will go to the borough's summer program for children. The program provides four hours of activities for borough children three days a week in the summer. Activities include a bounce house, water slide, magic acts, petting zoo and more.
The program cost about $5,000 last year. With outside donations and the proceeds from the sign sale, the program is nearly halfway to that figure.
"Now we have additional money that we weren't counting on," Potzer said.
It's not the first time the borough boosted its finances with a sale. When the borough decided to replace an old metal stage coach from its playground, a borough employee suggested putting it up for sale on the internet. It brought in $150.
"One man's junk is another man's treasure, I guess," Potzer said.
Street signs are still on sale by contacting the borough office at 717-776-7633 and asking for borough secretary Lindsey Williams. The signs are first come, first serve.