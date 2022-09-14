Jaymee Lee's Diner closes in Newville, ice cream window set to move next season

Sept. 3 marked the end of an era in Newville with the permanent closure of Jaymee Lee’s Diner.

An announcement on the diner’s Facebook page announced the business’s decision to close its doors at 8 S. High St. for good after nearly 11 years.

The post said the diner’s ice cream, which is also served through a window at the same location, will continue to operate out of the space until the end of the season Saturday.

Jaymee Lee’s soft serve ice cream will then be sold at Jaymee Lee’s Quick Stop at 348 Doubling Gap Road for next season. Susan Walker, one of the owners of the Quick Stop, said the ice cream window currently offers more than 50 flavors, and all of them will make the move.

Some diner favorites could also move to the Quick Stop as well, the post said.

The diner listed a “rise in costs” and “lack of help” among reasons for the business’s closure in a comment on the original post, saying it has tried since the shutdown and can’t keep going anymore. Instead, owners plan to focus their attention on the Quick Stop.

A sign on the ice cream window lists the hours as 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.