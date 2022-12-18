Inside Look: Historic mill in Newville serves present day purpose

Laughlin Mill

Situated along East Main Street, Laughlin Mill serves almost as a gateway to the Newville, though it was constructed decades before the town's 1790 founding.

A sign outside the site indicates that the structure was built around 1763 by William Laughlin.

The mill was the first of six grist mills constructed along Big Spring Creek, the Cumberland County Historical Society said. It's also the only one still standing.

Owned by the Laughlin family through 1896, the mill was then sold to the Newville Water Co. which was later purchased by Newville Borough, the Sentinel reported in 2019.

Today, the mill is one of the most photographed sites in the Cumberland Valley, according to the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau.

A pump consumes the majority of the building's bottom half, drawing water from Big Spring Creek and transporting it to Newville's water treatment plant, Newville Water and Sewer Authority Operator Ken Mansfield said.

The top half of the mill serves as a rental property.