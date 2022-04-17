Hometown Heroes: Newville seeks information to continue tradition honoring local veterans

Newville's small town atmosphere means familiar faces and personal touches to the community. Its Hometown Hero Banner Project contributes to both.

Every year, the community service project, supported alongside the borough by the Newville Joint Veterans Council, displays 12 banners with the names and photos of local veterans on light poles along Big Spring Avenue, the borough said.

Borough Manager Fred Potzer said the Public Works Department intends to hang the banners by Memorial Day on May 30. Each year on Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — the banners are removed and formally presented to the veteran's family with a salute.

This presentation stems from the efforts of the late Col. Todd Wheeler and JVC Council Chair Pat Reed, Potzer said. He said Wheeler would clean and prepare the banners for families by tying them with a red, white and blue ribbon and attaching a commendation to each one.

"It is important that we honor our veterans, past and present, for their service and sacrifice," Potzer said. "It is equally important that we remember their families as well."

The borough is accepting photos of service members to be displayed this year and asks those interested in participating to submit a "good quality" photo with the veteran's name, rank, branch of service and years of enlistment. Service members who made died while serving can also be honored, and Potzer said their banners will read "killed in action" along with the date.

Submissions require no cost and must be turned into the Newville Borough Office at 4 West St. by April 31.

Potzer said the borough prefers not to duplicate service members that have already been honored through the banners in previous years, however members from the same family can be honored.

Several previous hometown hero photos can be found on the borough's website.

Anyone with questions about the program or submissions can call the borough office at (717) 776-7633 or email newvilleboroughmanager@comcast.net.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

