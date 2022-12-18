Historic Holiday: Newville Historical Society debuts Christmas event with ties to borough's past

A famous Newville family, Pennsylvania's largest landowners, a potentially covered-up murder and ominous words at a funeral aren't your typical elements of Christmas cheer.

They were, however, all topics of discussion at Newville Historical Society's brand new Historic Christmas event Saturday.

Festivities kicked off at 1 p.m. and included photos with Santa, hot chocolate, baked goods and tours of the historical society's museum.

Also featured at the event were horse-drawn wagon rides, 15 to 20 minute experiences that carried participants through the heart of downtown Newville. The tour, which included travels down Big Spring Avenue and Parsonage Street, also passed what used to be the Ahl family houses and included a retelling of decades-old family dramas that occurred within them.

The Ahl family migrated to Newville around the 1780s or 1790s, said Randy Heishman, president of the Newville Historical Society. John Ahl served as a surgeon in the Continental Army, and had two notorious sons named Daniel and Peter. The family furnished horses and mules during the Civil War and became very wealthy, eventually becoming the largest landowners in the state of Pennsylvania at the time, Heishman said.

One day Leah Coch, who worked for the Ahls, was found dead in a cistern behind their house.

"It was ruled a suicide even though the door was locked from the outside," Heishman said.

The tour also covered the Ahls' church history, which included the following words Rev. Ebenezer Erskine spoke to Peter at Daniel's 1892 funeral: "If you, Peter, do not change your ways, you'll likely go to Hell like your brother Daniel."

Heishman said the Ahl family built four houses in Newville that wagon tour participants passed Saturday afternoon.

"All of the rides were sold out," Heishman said. "The length of the ride was exactly 30 minutes This worked out perfect because our two trained historical riders [who switched for each ride] had exactly a half hour of material to cover. The feedback after the rides was spectacular. More than we hoped for.

"Our last ride really got to enjoy the lights since it was well after dark," he added. "The Benchfield team kept everyone moving and organized the whole time. The horses were beautiful and did the most excellent job!"

A walking tour ended up not happening given that the wagon tours ended at night, but Heishman said they heard from visitors who said they would be interested in attending in the future.

Heishman said Newville Historical Society formed a committee consisting of Events Coordinator Kim Wilson, Vice President Liz Knouse and member Kathy Lloyd a few months ago to coordinate the event.

"What we're trying to do is revitalize Newville and we want Newville to be a family destination and this is part of the process," he said.

The event also increased visibility of the Newville Historical Society, aiding in fundraising and showcasing membership opportunities, Heishman said.

In Heishman's eyes, the first Historic Christmas was a big success, with the historical society able to sell plenty of merchandise and volunteers helping the event go on without a hitch. He estimated about 150 to 200 people attended Saturday.

"From the raffle, to the sponsors, to the T-shirts, to Santa, etc., it was all so great, and we were able to raise money to go towards preserving Newville history," he said.

Heishman anticipates the event to return in the future.

"This will be our first annual [Historic Christmas]," he said. "We will definitely do it every year."

Photos: Scenes from Newville's Historic Christmas 2022 event Saturday