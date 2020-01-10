HARRISBURG — Brandon Burkholder never met a goat he didn’t like.
The Newville boy, 11, seemed in his glory as he showed his meat and dairy goats at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show. As his parents and two little sisters watched, he took his goats into the show ring with the confidence of someone comfortable showing an animal that attracts a lot of attention at the Farm Show.
“I like showing goats,” he said as he left the show ring in the Farm Show Complex Northwest Hall. “I also like getting off from school to do it.”
The Newville Elementary School fifth-grader said he isn’t getting completely off school. When he returns to the classroom, he’s required to give a report with pictures about his goat showing at the Farm Show.
Goats are front and center during the last three Farm Show days, with a junior dairy goat show on Thursday, open dairy goat judging on Friday and a boer (meat) goat show on Saturday.
The Northwest Hall hummed with a parade of goats in the show ring, exhibitors leading them to and from their stalls and curious visitors looking at the various goat breeds and taking their pictures.
Helen Snyder, Farm Show dairy goat superintendent, said 375 dairy goats and 138 meat goats are at this Farm Show.
The dairy goats include Alpines, sturdy goats who are heavy milkers; LaManchas, known for their tiny ears; Saanens, the largest breed at the show; Toggenburgs, short, high-spirited goats; Nigerian Dwarf from West Africa; recorded grades and all other purebreds.
Snyder, who has raised dairy goats for decades, said goat milk has less sugar and more calcium, potassium and Vitamins A and B6 than cow’s milk. It’s also easier to digest than cow’s milk because of its finer and softer curds.
“Babies and people who can’t tolerate cow’s milk can drink goat’s milk,” she said. “For parents, it’s way cheaper than formula.”
But Pennsylvania has relatively few licensed goat dairies because of the multiple regulations required to get licenses and the strict requirements to keep them, Snyder said. She also said that Pennsylvania doesn’t have enough processing plants for goat milk because drinking goat milk is not mainstream.
Goat milk also is used in making cheese, soaps and lotions, she said.
Goat meat, like goat milk, also is not mainstream. Snyder said most Americans never have tasted goat meat even though it is the most consumed meat in the world, high in protein and iron and lower in fat than beef or chicken.
The Pennsylvania Livestock Association is trying to promote goat meat by selling goat barbecue at its Food Court booth.
Burkholder and his family — parents Kevin and Donna Burkholder and sisters, Angel and Victoria — brought 14 goats to the Farm Show goat show. They drink their goat milk and make cheese from it.
Brandon Burkholder said he spends a lot of time with his goats, feeding them, giving them water and walking them to teach them how to behave in the show ring. His father said that’s good for him.
“My kids have grown up with goats,” he said. “They love it and it teaches them responsibility. Working with goats also builds up their muscles.”