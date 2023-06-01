Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Police, fire and EMS officials from several departments will make their way to western Cumberland County Saturday for the first ever Newville Community First Responders Day.

The event, hosted by Friendship Hose Company in Newville and Pennsylvania State Police, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Friendship Hose Company at 15 E. Big Spring Ave.

It will feature local, county and state first responders with units that will include K9s and mounted horse divisions.

East Big Spring Avenue will be closed from South High Street to South Corporation Street from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for responder vehicle displays, according to a Facebook post by Friendship Hose Company.

The drive-thru for F&M Trust Bank at 51 S. High St. will still be accessible from Atchison Street with a single-lane exit to South High Street.

Music and light refreshments will also be available.