Fountain Festival to return to Newville after two-year COVID hiatus

Summer road closures usually happen for construction, but on June 17 at 2 p.m., Newville streets will shut down for a different reason: the return of the Fountain Festival.

The 25th annual event is scheduled for June 17 and 18 in Newville. It hasn't been held for the past two years due to the pandemic.

"It's an opportunity to make the assets of Newville available, to get people to recognize what a small town can officer," Fountain Festival Committee Chairman Carolyn Kough said of the festival.

The committee met Feb. 17 to discuss the event whose theme will be "25 Years of Fountain Festival Fun."

The meeting's minutes listed popular features returning from previous festivals, including a parade, street dance, food court and craft show. This year's event could include a trivia contest, a tractor twang line dance, a baking contest and more, although because the event is still in the planning stage, these activities are subject to change.

According to the meeting minutes, the committee intends to offer vendor space free of charge to the following first responder companies in an attempt to help offset revenue lost during the pandemic: Friendship Hose Company, Newville EMS, West Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Company, Upper Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, South Newton Township Fire Company and Newville Borough Police K-9 Program.

Kough said the event is a great time for people to socialize and see people they might not have seen in months or even longer.

"It's a great way to get to know the community," she said.

Newville Borough Manager Fred Potzer said people who have moved away come back to visit for the popular event.

"It is in all respects, homecoming weekend," he said.

He said profits from the event are paid back into the community.

Vendor applications for the festival can be sent to the Newville Borough Office at 4 West St. Attn: Fountain Festival Committee. Individuals can also call 717-776-7633 or email newvilleboroughmanager@comcast.net.

