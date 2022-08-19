Draft horse pull event at Cumberland Ag Expo draws local and statewide competitors

Chris Laughman hooks his draft horses to a 2,000-pound load every day and drives them for a mile. For Fred and Bob, who weigh around 1,800 pounds each, the load is relatively light.

Two or three times per week, Laughman gives the Belgians a heavier load, making sure the increase is gradual.

The team is training for horse pulls, competitions where draft horses are harnessed and hooked to a weighted sled to determine which pair can pull the most weight.

On Thursday, Laughman participated with Fred and Bob in the Cumberland Ag Expo’s draft horse pull at the Newville Fairgrounds.

The horses wore horseshoes with cleats and collars with extra shoulder padding to absorb shock. Their goal was to achieve a full pull by moving the weighted sled 27 feet, 6 inches in one continuous movement. Each team had three attempts to achieve a full pull and advance to the following round, where a tractor added more weight.

A big part of the horses’ training is about building confidence, according to Laughman. “A horse can be as strong as they want to be, but if they don’t have that confidence to pull, they’re not going to pull,” he said.

Including the time it takes to brush, harness and hose down his horses, Laughman spends about three hours each day training them for pulls.

Most horses seen at competitions are trained exclusively for pulling, but draft horses are also still common for farm work. Especially on smaller farms that do not require big equipment, draft horses provide a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to tractors, according to Laughman.

The pull Thursday featured two weight divisions, lightweight (combined weight of up to 3,425 pounds) and heavyweight (more than 3,425 pounds). Two pairs of horses competed in each division.

The competition began with an optional first round pulling 2,000 pounds, and all four teams were required to join in at 3,000 pounds.

Laughman, who grew up in Newville and currently lives in New Bloomfield, bought his first pair of pulling horses at 20 years old and has been competing in pulls for the past 25 years with a few breaks in between.

Fred, 8, and Bob, 7, are a new pair of horses for Laughman. He purchased both Belgians in March, one from an Amish community in Indiana and the other over the phone, sight unseen, from Mississippi.

Laughman said draft horses tend not to begin pulling heavy weight before they turn 4 years old, but if they are well cared for and put on a good feeding plan, they can continue pulling into their late teens or even early 20s.

Fred and Bob won the lightweight division in the third round of pulling, when the runner-up could not complete a full pull at 4,000 pounds. Fred and Bob advanced up to 5,500 pounds, successfully pulling the sled 24 feet.

Both heavyweight teams advanced to 6,000 pounds, where Corey Wagner of Doylesburg was named the winner, with his team Jim and Jethro completing a full pull.

Throughout the competition, participants supported one another and helped hook the horses to the sled. There are many pulls in which to compete, Laughman said, but participating in local events is special.