Gary Grant is the founder of a local airport shuttle business called Relax and Ride Carlisle, but people know him by another name: the milkman.

During the pandemic, Grant began hanging bags of milk on a fence at Memorial Park in Carlisle for people to take as needed. Three years later, he hasn’t stopped.

Instead, he’s transformed the effort into an official nonprofit called Free Milk Sunday with operations in Carlisle, parts of Harrisburg and, soon, Newville.

Grant chose Newville as the program’s next location because some of his Relax and Ride Carlisle drivers live there and he saw a need.

He received approval to bring the program to Newville during the borough council’s meeting April 25.

“I think it was a no-brainer for them,” Grant said. “They were really happy that we were coming up there and doing that.”

Free Milk Sunday will start in Newville on Sunday and take place monthly, with bags to be placed on the fence at Newville Community Park at 8 a.m.

Upcoming Free Milk Sunday dates in Newville include June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13.

“Because it’s new, we’re just going to do it once a month there just to kind of see how it goes,” Grant said. “If it goes OK, then we’ll stretch it out to twice a month.”

At 8 a.m. every week, bags are placed at Memorial Park in Carlisle and at one of four rotating locations in Harrisburg: Hall Manor, Downey Elementary School, Fourth Street and Emerald Street and 15th Street and Vernon Street. Grant said they usually go quickly.

He places 20 bags at each location, totaling 40 weekly between Carlisle and Harrisburg. That will jump to 60 when Free Milk Sundays take place in Newville.

The effort is made possible by volunteers who meet at 7 a.m. every Sunday.

“We go there to Weis Market in Carlisle and then we pack up all the stuff because we get the milk and bread fresh every Sunday,” Grant said, adding that everyone disperses from there.

Grant goes to Harrisburg, a team goes to Memorial Park in Carlisle and another team will go to Newville.

In addition to milk, bags usually contain bread and other items like cereal. Grant said Free Milk Sunday also distributes items from the Midwest Food Bank in Middletown.

Funds for the milk, bread and other nonfood bank items come from Grant’s Relax and Ride Carlisle business, which offers a shuttle service to and from airports, including Harrisburg Airport, Dulles Airport, BWI Airport and Philadelphia Airport.

“When customers support our business, they’re supporting Free Milk Sunday because ... whatever money we need to buy milk and bread, that’s how we do it every week,” he said. “People that support our business are actually, they don’t know [it], but they’re supporting our nonprofit as well.”

Grant sees the whole operation as an opportunity to serve the community.

“I think just being a business owner and having gone through COVID, it kind of really changed me in the sense that I was able to kind of revert and rethink the whole process of my business in terms of like, not making it all about money, but being able to give back,” he said.

He chose milk as the need to meet because it’s a staple for children. The distribution method allows people to take what they need and keep their pride without giving information like their name, he said.

Grant hopes Free Milk Sunday can continue to expand to additional communities and perhaps partner with other businesses.

“I feel like I’m not just making money (through Relax and Ride Carlisle), I feel like I’m making an impact on the community,” Grant said. “There are so many people that have benefited from Free Milk Sunday, and I don’t even know them, which is great.”

Photos: Milk Distribution by Gary Grant Milk Distribution 2 Milk Distribution 1 Milk Distribution 3 Milk Distribution 4 Milk Distribution 5 Milk Distribution 6 Milk Distribution 7 Milk Distribution 8 Milk Distribution 9