Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council to host trick-or-treat drive-thru at Cumberland Drive-In

Cumberland Drive-in

The Cumberland Drive-In is located in Newville.

The Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council for the second year will host its Halloween Drive-thru at the Drive-In fundraiser on Oct. 21 at the Cumberland Drive-In in Newville.

The event will include trick-or-treat candy stops starting at 5:30 p.m. before families can settle in for a Halloween-themed movie at 7 p.m.

The rail trail group said the fundraiser will benefit a new stretch of trail in West Pennsboro Township. The group said that this past summer it began construction on a 2-mile stretch of trail between Springview Road and McAllister Church Road in West Pennsboro Township, which would extend the rail trail that is already 13 miles long between Shippensburg and Newville with an additional mile of trail at Allen Road. Proceeds from the event will cover upcoming needs and maintenance for the new section.

The Halloween event costs $5 per person or $20 per car. For more information, visit www.cvrtc.org.

