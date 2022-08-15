Cumberland Ag Expo to hold two pageants

Among this year's schedule events at the Cumberland Ag Expo on the Newville Fairgrounds is the annual pageant for area teens and girls.

Only seven girls are competing this year, which is the first year back after two years off due to COVID-19. Because of that, the event will take shape in the form of combined pageants, with the Miss Cumberland Ag Expo Queen/Junior Queen taking place Tuesday night and Little Miss/Wee Little Miss taking place Thursday night. Each pageant will take place at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds off Shippensburg Road.

Here is a look at this year's contestants, with information and photos provided by organizer Lizzie Bailey.

Queen/Junior Queen

Brooke Graham: Brooke is 17 years old and is the daughter of David and Robin Graham of Carlisle. She is a senior at Big Spring High School where she is captain of the boy's varsity golf team, placed sixth in girl's golf in the PIAA state championship and was Mid Penn champion for two years in a row for diving. Brooke plans to attend college to study elementary education and special education.

Savana Coover: Savana is 15 years old and is the daughter of Charles and Marcella Coover. She is in 10th grade at Shippensburg Area Senior High School. She enjoys drawing, music, going on walks, playing video games and swimming, and she especially enjoys hanging out with her friends and sleepovers.

Jordan Kann: Jordan is the daughter of Doug and Sheri Kann and will be entering fifth grade at Newville Elementary School. Her favorite class is science and is a member of the Big Spring Pony Cheer Team. She also enjoys horseback riding in her spare time.

Little Miss/Wee Little Miss

Felicity Rose Predix: Felicity will turn 5 in November and lives with her mother, father, older brother and sister. She wants to join the Mifflin Junior Grange and loves being outside playing with her pet, helping in the kitchen and having tea parties. Her favorite snacks are carrots and bananas, and she loves cheeseburgers.

Remington Dunlap: Remington is the daughter of Cody and Adrienne Dunlap of Newville and she loves animals, especially her rabbits and cats. She loves riding horses and won a belt buckle last year as a reserved champion in peewee gaming at Bonnybrook Riding Club. She also loves to dance and will start dance lessons at Shippensburg Dance Academy XIV.

Nora Predix: Nora is 8 years old and lives in Carlisle with her parents and two younger siblings. She is a member of the Mifflin Junior Grange and loves baking, especially breads and desserts. She also loves arts and crafts, sewing, music, reading and writing. She's usually outdoors with her siblings when not studying.

Tenley Timmons: Tenley is the daughter of Dustin and Jen Timmons and attends Shalmon Christian Academy where she completed the second grade. She enjoys spelling, music and the gym, and is an active member in the church. She likes participating in softball, basketball and volleyball and wants to be a nurse or teacher when she grows up.