Newville

Cumberland Ag Expo reboots tradition with return to Newville Lions Fairgrounds

2019 Cumberland Ag Expo

The Cumberland County 4H Horse and Pony Club performs at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.

 Sentinel File

As the summer months wind down and the start of school nears, fair season also closes out its summer schedule in the Midstate with the Cumberland Ag Expo.

The annual event, like many others, was canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. This year it returns in full swing from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20 at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds at 433 Shippensburg Road in Newville.

Scott Lemmon, president of the New Carlisle Fair Association, said the event carries historical significance for the community as it's taken place since 1806.

"Just being able to continue showcasing the importance of agriculture from the home gardeners, the 4H and FFA programs in the county … in 2022 is just a passion for everyone who’s on the fair board or involved in some way," he said.

Lemmon said the expo's most popular events include its pageants, the tractor pull and entertainment.

Pageants include the Miss Cumberland Ag Expo Queen Pageant for ages 16 to 20, the Junior Queen Pageant for ages 10 to 15, the Little Miss Cumberland Ag Expo Pageant for ages 7 to 9 and the Wee Little Miss Pageant for ages 4 to 6. This year's theme for the pageants is "The Roaring 1920s."

The expo also includes exhibits and contests.

"My passion is just seeing all of the exhibits that are entered for blue ribbons just to see what is going on in the community as far as arts, crafts [and] baking," Lemmon said. "I feel like over the years I’ve gotten to know a lot of the families and watch the kids come up through the livestock shows and the youth art exhibits … and it’s a really neat experience to see that snapshot in peoples' lives."

The event typically features fair food, Lemmon said, items like hamburgers, fries, ice cream and soup, although he added that the most popular food items each year vary depending on the week's temperatures.

Little Miss - Taliyah Chandler
Little Miss - Tatiannah Chandler
Little Miss - Maleah Krall
Little Miss - Delania Rowles
Wee Little Miss - Breelyn Haulman

A flyer on the Cumberland Ag Expo's Facebook page says food stands will be open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event also includes free parking and free admission with the exception of Saturday evening's tractor pull. 

"We’re really looking forward to seeing everybody as they’re able to join us this week and look forward to five great days at the fair," Lemmon said.

Cumberland Ag Expo Schedule of Events

Tuesday, Aug. 16

  • 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Exhibit Check-in
  • 7 p.m.: Queen Pageant

Wednesday, Aug. 17

  • 6 p.m.: Breeding Goat Show
  • 7 p.m.: Buffalo Mountain Blue Grass

Thursday, Aug. 18

  • 7 p.m.: Draft Horse Pulling
  • 7 p.m.: Little Miss Cumberland Ag Expo

Friday, Aug. 19

  • 7 p.m.: North Mountain Ramblers
  • 8 p.m.: Barnyard Olympics

Saturday, Aug. 20

  • 9 a.m.: Southern Cumberland Fiber Guild Demonstrations
  • 10 a.m.: Summer Showdown Sheep and Goat Show
  • 10 a.m.: Departure-James Garmen Memorial Tractor Trot
  • 10:30 a.m.: Release of Exhibits
  • 4 p.m.: Admission starts for Tractor Pull ($5 per person, free under 12 years old)
  • 6 p.m.: CVTPA Tractor Pull

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

