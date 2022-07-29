Crews replace retaining wall at Newville's historic Laughlin Mill

Florescent orange traffic cones dot the pavement that leads up to Newville's historic Laughlin Mill, blocking off an area for construction.

The mill itself seems to be safe; Newville Borough Manager Fred Potzer said the construction is centered around one of the structure's retaining walls.

"We’re just replacing a retaining wall," he said. "The old wall was badly deteriorated and we’re just updating the facility."

Potzer said construction began July 22 and should be be finished this week if not early next week, depending on the weather.

Located at 92 E. Main St., the grist mill was constructed by William Laughlin around 1763 and is the oldest mill structure that remains in the region, the Cumberland County Visitors Bureau said.

John Atchison was the first owner, and may have built the structure. Mary Atchison Laughlin, who had married her teacher, William Laughlin, inherited the mill in 1758. The family operated the mill for three generations.

In December 1895, four out-of-towners gained permission from the borough council to put a water works in town. Stockholders in the fledging Newville Water Company bought 17 acres of land and the old mill, which was converted into a pumping station.

It took three months to build the system, and its successful testing was celebrated with a picnic featuring , according to one account, 300 pounds of beef, 100 pounds of bologna, 65 pounds of cheese, 1,500 rolls and 400 loaves of bread, along with bushels of apples, crates of eggs, pounds and pounds of coffee and 10 gallons of cream.

In 1953, the borough purchased the mill.