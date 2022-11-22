Community donates Thanksgiving meal baskets to Big Spring families in need

It seems like each year Creek View Community's Thanksgiving basket donation to the Big Spring School District increases a little.

"We got started several years ago with just doing one basket, and we found out that the school had needy families so we decided to do an annual basket to help out," said Mary Lou Shumaker, who handles the 55+ community's clubhouse in Upper Frankford Township. "As the years went by, our community grew bigger, so we were going from one basket to two and then we went to four and now we have seven this year."

Starting around 2015, Shumaker said the community began accepting donations from Creek View Community members to fill baskets with the necessities for a Thanksgiving meal: a turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, vegetables and pumpkin for a pumpkin pie.

They also contain other miscellaneous items like cereal.

"I think everybody is really appreciating that we’re doing this because we never have any problem with people donating, never," Shumaker said.

She dropped off the baskets at Big Spring's district office Monday morning, along with a few other representatives from Creek View.

"We just take them to the school and then the school decides what family gets them, we have no idea where they go," Shumaker said.

Jessica Winesickle, who serves as a social worker for Big Spring, said the district is never fully certain of how many families will need Thanksgiving meals. She explained that around Christmas time, there is an opportunity for families to sign up for assistance, but for Thanksgiving, the district takes a look at individuals who have contacted them within the past few weeks with some sort of need.

"We do have ... several families who are displaced and maybe staying with a relative, or who have had a recent job loss, we have a couple of families who are behind on rent who have tried to call for some help, so we just kind of know there’s a lot going on with them and having their Thanksgiving meal taken care of would mean a lot to them," Winesickle said.

Creek View's donations join the efforts of others from local churches, organizations and a fundraiser at Newville Elementary School to provide meals to local families for Thanksgiving, she said.

"It was really nice to just have a few last minute baskets for people that we really didn’t have anything set aside for because things had happened pretty recently," Winesickle said. "So it’s really really nice to be able to kind of surprise the families at the last minute when they have a lot going on that 'Oh, I’m not going to have to worry about this today.'"

Shumaker believes Creek View's upward trend of donated baskets will continue in the future.

"As we are growing ... and more and more people are moving in, I feel we will probably be able to do more in the next year," she said.