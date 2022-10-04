Bulldog to Greyhound: August begins transition from Big Spring to Shippensburg Area School District

After 30 years with the Big Spring School District, Assistant Superintendent William August is swapping out his maroon and gold for Shippensburg's maroon and gray.

Shippensburg Area School District's board in August approved him as its new superintendent, and the Big Spring School Board accepted August's letter of resignation during Monday night's meeting with a unanimous 9-0 vote.

August said the transition will take place over a period of up to 90 days that started Sept. 27 when he turned in his resignation.

Big Spring's Superintendent, Kevin Roberts, said the district will be "ironing out" the transition and beginning the search for August's successor in the coming weeks.

August will replace Shippensburg's former Superintendent, Chris Suppo, who resigned from the position in April to retire. He'll take over for Al Moyer, who is serving as Shippensburg's acting superintendent during the transition.

After graduating from Cumberland Valley High School in 1987, August attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned his bachelor's degree.

From there he became a social studies teacher at Big Spring, the first of many positions he held in the district. During his career as a Bulldog, August served as the Dean of Students at Big Spring Middle School before becoming the middle school's assistant principal. He was also the principal at Newville Elementary School and from there took over as the high school principal, a role he held for six years, the article said.

"Out of college, I was just looking for a job, and I found a family and just kind of fell luckily in a spot where I could grow, and I'm just super appreciative of that," August said.

As he looks back over his career with Big Spring, August said he's flooded with memories of people, places and great times.

"I feel like it was just yesterday, honestly," he said. "I look back and I can't believe it's been that long, but I think it just speaks to what a great place it is and how much I've enjoyed being here."

It's the people August said he'll miss the most.

"I've made so many great colleagues and friends and you know the students," he said. "People say that all the time but our students truly are the best. They're just nice and kind and approachable. At every stop, I've just really enjoyed the kids."

August also expressed appreciation for the staff and school board and said the culture at Big Spring "has been family and support at every level."

However, he's excited to grow with the Greyhounds.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know their staff and their kids and joining in on their traditions and you know learning from their culture," August said. "I think there's this feeling of discovery and the unknown, but I know they're doing great stuff and I can't wait to be a part of what they're doing."