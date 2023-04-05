Thirty years after Sgt. 1st Class Randall Shughart’s death, a bridge and road in his hometown of Newville could be named in his honor.

State Rep. Barb Gleim, who represents the 199th Legislative District, is working on legislation that could name an approximately four-mile portion of Route 641 from Springfield Avenue in Newville to Green Hill Road in West Pennsboro Township after the Medal of Honor recipient.

This includes the bridge that traverses Big Spring Creek near Laughlin Mill, which stretches between the Borough of Newville and West Pennsboro Township, a bridge where Shughart played as a kid, Gleim said.

Shughart, who was also known as Randy, was killed in action in October 1993 in Mogadishu, Somalia, during a rescue mission for a downed Black Hawk crew. His actions helped save the life of pilot Michael Durant, and Shughart was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for valor.

Gleim said she was approached by Shughart’s family members about naming the bridge more than a year ago.

“The process starts with the people ... or a township or borough has to come to me and say, ‘This is what we would like to do,’” she said. “It doesn’t come from the state down, it comes from the constituents up.”

The next step is confirming that the bridge and road are owned by the state, something Gleim did by contacting the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

She said that once she identified the bridge and road as they’re defined by PennDOT, she could begin separate pieces of legislation proposing names.

Gleim’s legislation proposes that the bridge and road be named the SFC Randall Shughart Memorial Bridge and the SFC Randall Shughart Memorial Highway, respectively. It also requires that PennDOT would erect and maintain signs to indicate the bridge and road’s names.

Eventually, the bills could be combined into one piece of legislation with other bridge or road name proposals across the state to be voted on by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Gleim said. From there, the legislation would move to the Senate where, if passed, it would go to the governor for final approval.

Gleim anticipates the proposed legislation to receive final approval by June or July, with a bridge-naming ceremony to be held in the months that follow.

She said the bills have received support from both Republicans and Democrats in the House, as many are serving or have served in the military.

“I think that a lot of these men and women can relate to active duty,” she said. “So they put their name on it and say, ‘Yes, this is a heroic feat [and] he has the Medal of Honor, I can get behind this and support it.’”

Gleim said renaming the bridge and road would bring more attention to Newville, and people passing through will be able to see signs that show a “military hero” has connections with the borough.

“In this particular case, they’re going to look up that name and say, ‘Oh wow, this is where a Medal of Honor recipient grew up and fought for our country and died for our country,’” she said.

Inside Look: Photos of Newville's Laughlin Mill