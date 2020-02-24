Bridge project to close Route 174 near Walnut Bottom

A bridge replacement project will close Route 174 at the South Newton-Penn Township line in western Cumberland County starting at 7 a.m. March 3.

According to a news release from PennDOT, a contractor will close the bridge that carries Route 174 over the Yellow Breeches Creek just northeast of the village of Walnut Bottom and begin demolition work in preparation to remove the existing single-span concrete slab structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert.

This section of Route 174, locally known as East Main Street, averages more than 2,300 vehicles traveled daily.

Route 174 will be closed for up to 85 days from March 2 to June 30 while the bridge is replaced. Until then, a detour will follow Interstate 81 by way of Route 174 and Route 233.

The $1,044,802 contract was awarded on March 28, 2019, to Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc. of Everett Borough, Bedford County, and includes the replacement of two concrete slab bridges with precast concrete box culverts. The first culvert under the contract was installed in 2019 and carries Route 11 over a drainage swale in the village of Stoughstown at the North Newton-South Newton township line.

