Big Spring's updated strategic plan receives board approval

Big Spring School District's strategic plan received final approval at the board's meeting Tuesday night with a unanimous vote, excluding one absent member.

Updated every six years, the plan outlines how to meet the district's goals with its available resources. Assistant Superintendent William August said the strategic plan, supports the district's profile of a graduate, which outlines six attributes: global citizen/empathetic advocator, creator/innovator, collaborator, continuous leader, critical thinker/problem solver and communicator.

"The profile skills or attributes are ones that will serve anyone well as they go off away from Big Spring, if they go into the military, into the work force on to higher education, those same skills, those same six core areas will help to ensure that they can be successful doing anything they want to," Superintendent Kevin Roberts said.

Roberts gave a presentation about the strategic plan during the board's Aug. 22 meeting, during which he explained that the plan was developed based on input from surveys conducted over two platforms for students, staff and community members. These surveys focused on the students' hopes and dreams as well as the hopes and dreams staff and community members had for their students.

He said the strategic plan breaks down into two core areas: engagement and well being. Engagement involves goals for students, staff and family and community members, while well-being incorporates goals for students and staff.

A major difference in the update plan is its brevity; Roberts explained that the old plan adopted in 2016 was 10 pages long, but the new plan has been condensed into a single page, making it easier to understand and implement.

"If I can pick it up and it’s concrete, I know what it looks like in a classroom now, I can build a lesson around it, and if I’m having a conversation with a parent, we can both be looking at it through the same lens instead of making it some big long nebulous vague document that really never becomes actionable because it’s so big,” Roberts said last month.

The new plan will be available online on the district's website Wednesday morning and will remain in effect until 2028.