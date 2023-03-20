Big Spring School District's new superintendent Nicholas Guarente will begin his days as a bulldog a little earlier than anticipated.

The board approved an amendment to Guarente's contract during their meeting Monday night, allowing him to assume his role March 27.

Guarente was originally anticipated to start April 1.

"I think that is a great opportunity for us as a district, and we, between interviewing, selection, signing a contract and having a seated superintendent, we were able to do that in less than two months, so I am pleased for us as a district," Board President John Wardle said.

The board approved Guarante as the district's new superintendent Feb. 21. His contract extends through April 1 of 2028 with a starting salary of $170,000.

Guarante will replace Kevin Roberts who resigned in November to become the assistant executive director of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

He previously served as the superintendent of Greenwood School District in Perry County, a role he held since 2015.

Wardle said Jeanne Temple who has served as the district's interim superintendent since January will continue to serve the district through the end of her contract May 12.

Once on board at Big Spring, Guarante will help with the process of hiring an assistant superintendent to replace William August, who resigned in October to become Shippensburg Area School District’s superintendent.