Big Spring superintendent announces death of long-time staff member

The Big Spring School District is mourning the loss one of its staff members who served the district for three decades.

Superintendent Kevin Roberts issued a letter Wednesday informing the community of the death of Director of Student Services William Gillet.

Gillet, who died at his home Dec. 30, also served as a special education teacher and assistant high school swimming team coach during his time with Big Spring.

"Mr. Gillet was as 'Bulldog' as anyone could be, and his love for all things Big Spring could be felt and seen not only in his daily work, but also in the special moments that he captured for our students and staff as the district’s informal videographer," Roberts said in the letter.

He encouraged parents to monitor their students and to reach out to the district for support and assistance.

"I often say that one of the Big Spring community’s greatest strengths is how we always pull together to support each other in times of need," Roberts said. "This certainly is one of those times."

The district will share further details regarding memorial services as appropriate, he said.