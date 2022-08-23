Big Spring School District prepares to update, simplify strategic plan

Superintendent Kevin Roberts gave an update to the Big Spring School Board Monday night on the district's new Strategic Plan, which could be finalized at the board's meeting next month.

The plan, which will replace the district's former plan that began in 2016, will last until 2028.

Assistant Superintendent William August spoke about the plan during a presentation at a February board meeting, saying it "describes how goals will be achieved through the use of available resources." He also referred to the plan as a "roadmap" and the "North Star of our instruction."

Written by the district's administrative team, which Roberts said consists of both building and district office administrators, the plan was adapted based on input and information gathered from students, staff and the community.

In his update Monday, Roberts said the district used survey results from two different platforms (ThoughtExchange and YouthTruth) collected from November to early March to ask students what their hopes and dreams are, as well as collected information from staff and community members regarding what hopes they have for their students.

"That got us a host of input or a host of feedback of ultimately what the school community values for our students to accomplish or be skilled with so that they can be life-ready," he said.

Roberts said survey results helped determine some of the changes to the plan, including the new plan's brevity. The current plan spans 10 pages, but the new one will consist of one, Roberts said. The concise nature of the district's new plan will help others to understand it and aid the district implement it, he said.

"If I can pick it up and it's concrete, I know what it looks like in a classroom now, I can build a lesson around it, and if I'm having a conversation with a parent, we can both be looking at it through the same lens instead of making it some big long nebulous vague document that really never becomes actionable because it's so big," Roberts said.

During his presentation, he outlined two core areas of the plan: engagement and well being. Engagement breaks down into subcategories consisting of goals for students, staff and family/community, while well being contains goals for the district's students and staff.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic's occurrence since the revision of the former strategic plan, Roberts said it didn't have a direct effect on the updates made this year.

While some aspects of the district's strategic plan experienced revision, others stayed the same, including the district's mission as well as its vision of "shaping the future, one student at a time."

Roberts said the updated plan will become available online when it's been approved.