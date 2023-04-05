With assumptions based on current real estate collection data, no new state monies and no real estate tax increase, the Big Spring School District could be looking at an approximately $1.3 million budget deficit for the 2023-24 school year.

Business Manager Michael Statler discussed the proposed final budget during the district's finance committee's March 20 meeting.

Other assumptions for the proposed budget include a "conservative" earned income tax increase, contractual increases, a 10% health insurance increase and efforts to minimize or eliminate the fiscal cliff by ensuring that Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the federal government are one-time expenditures, Statler said.

He said the numbers are also based previous real estate collection rate data and no tax increase.

Next year's proposed budget includes an anticipated $61,536,026 in expenditures and $60,211,862 in revenues. With no real estate tax increase, that means a deficit of $1,324,164.

Statler said a 2% real estate tax increase could drop that deficit to $721,290 and a 3% increase could lower that number to $419,759.

This deficit could be made up with funds from the district's net fund balance and capital project reserve fund contribution, he said.

While the proposed budget accounts for no additional state aid, Statler said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has compiled a "wish list" of proposed funding divided into categories. Shapiro proposed an approximately $1.2 million increase in funding for basic education, $219,228 increase in special education funding for Big Spring, and one-time school-based mental health funding of $126,792.23 for the fiscal year of 2024, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.

"Whenever the government gives their basic ed funding increase, historically what the districts really get when it comes to June 30 is 20% of the governor's ask, so [that's] just something to think about as we work through the budget here," Statler said. "We'll keep an eye on what's happening in Harrisburg."

In terms of expenditures, 58% of the district's budget goes to salaries and benefits.

Spending on charter school tuition has also increased in recent years, going from below $1.5 million in 2017 to more than $4 million budgeted for 2024, Statler said.

He also discussed special education, which has seen a slight increase over the past three years and includes more than 20% of Big Spring's students and 20% of the district's operational budget. The cost per student in special education in 2021 was just over $18,000, a total that included supplies, equipment and other expenses.

Big Spring also had a larger number of students in special education than other local districts from 2020 to 2022, including Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Shippensburg.

"That's really driving our our expenditure here because we have placements higher than our peers," Statler said.

He said a large portion of the district's budget is fixed and offered to provide information about fixed costs at upcoming meetings.

The proposed budget is scheduled to be presented at the district's committee of the whole meeting at the middle school auditorium at 7 p.m. May 2 with approval during the 8 p.m. board meeting.

Following the board's approval, the proposed final budget must be available for a minimum of 30 days before it can receive final board approval, which is anticipated in June.

