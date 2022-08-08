 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Spring School Board revises policy, allows signs in meetings

  • Updated
After revisions to a board policy written in 2013, signs are now permitted at Big Spring School Board meetings.

The board approved the revised Policy 903, which outlines public participation in meetings, with a unanimous vote during its meeting Monday night. 

One of the revisions permits the display of signs during meetings under specific guidelines, including sitting in a designated area in the back two thirds of the left and right sides of the Big Spring Middle School Auditorium where meetings are typically held.

This is a developing story; more information regarding these policy revisions will be released on Cumberlink as it becomes available.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

