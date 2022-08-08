Big Spring School Board revises policy, allows signs in meetings

After revisions to a board policy written in 2013, signs are now permitted at Big Spring School Board meetings.

The board approved the revised Policy 903, which outlines public participation in meetings, with a unanimous vote during its meeting Monday night.

One of the revisions permits the display of signs during meetings under specific guidelines, including sitting in a designated area in the back two thirds of the left and right sides of the Big Spring Middle School Auditorium where meetings are typically held.

This is a developing story; more information regarding these policy revisions will be released on Cumberlink as it becomes available.