Big Spring School Board OKs policy revisions to allow signs in meetings under specific rules

"Freedom of Speech is back in style," a banner read during Big Spring's School Board meeting Monday night, and it wasn't the only sign present.

Board members unanimously approved changes to Policy 903 — Public Participation in Meetings during their meeting, lifting the previous policy's ban on placards and banners in the meeting room.

The revisions state that signs are now permitted during meetings under a few rules: sign holders may not hold displays in a manner that disrupts the meeting, the signs may not include "content which is lewd, vulgar, obscene or which encourages illegal activity," and physical displays have to remain stationary throughout the meeting.

Under the new policies, the board also has the right to restrict the area in which displays can be held. This prevents signs from blocking the view of anyone at the meeting or the cameras used to record or livestream meetings.

"I do want to tell you that we will be enforcing that new policy ... signs are permitted but you will have to be on the side in the back two thirds," School Board President William Swanson said during the meeting.

He said signs will not be allowed in the front or the middle section of the Big Spring Middle School Auditorium, where board meetings are typically held.

The changes came several months after questions were raised about the previous policy's ban on signs and the First Amendment. During a February meeting, Swanson called for an early adjournment when attendee Lawrence Flynn refused to lower his sign after multiple instructions from the board to do so under the policy at the time.

"That policy was adopted back in 2013 and it never came up until this year that people had questions about it, and a lot of these people asked us to revise that policy ... and PSBA (the Pennsylvania School Boards Association) is now revising it and there have been some court cases since 2013 that struck down a couple of those things, including the signs that led us to revisit it," Swanson said.

Following the early adjournment in February, Flynn received a no trespass letter from the school district temporarily banning him from the premises. However, both he and another person who also received a letter around the same time returned to Monday evening's meeting, both bearing signs.

Other revisions

Allowing signs at Big Spring School Board meetings is one of several revisions made to the board's policies regarding public participation in meetings.

The board also tweaked its policy on who can speak during the public comment portion of meetings.

Former requirements were that public participants must be "residents or taxpayers of the district, anyone representing a group in the community or school district, any representative of a firm eligible to bid on materials or services solicited by the Board, any district employee or any district student."

Revisions to the policy added that residents or taxpayers of the district must be adults and changed the phrase "district student" to "any student attending Big Spring School District."

Another revision to the board's policy addresses the circumstances during which the presiding officer may interrupt or terminate a participant's statement during public comment.

While the former policy read that the presiding officer may interrupt "when the statement is too lengthy, personally directed, abusive, obscene or irrelevant," the revised policy is that an interruption may take place when the statement "exceeds the time limit established by the board, reveals confidential information about a minor child or physically threatens harm." The new policy also encourages participants to avoid statements that are "personally directed, abusive, obscene or irrelevant."

While the three-minute limit per person remains, the revised policy prohibits people from donating their allotted time for public comment to other individuals.

The revisions also included additional time for public comment for items added to the agenda after the public comment period, but comments made at this time must be limited to that specific item.

Under the revised policy, people who wish to participate in public comment must fill out a public comment card to be recognized by the presiding officer, though this has already been in practice during meetings in recent months.

Swanson said the policy revisions went into effect Monday night upon receiving the board's approval.