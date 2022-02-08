Big Spring School Board meeting adjourns early for the first time in at least 18 years

Big Spring School Board President Bill Swanson described typical board meetings as boring, sensible and routine.

However, about 25 community members in attendance at Monday’s meeting and anyone else watching online may have gotten a different picture.

Swanson made a motion to adjourn the meeting in the middle of the time designated for public comments, which was listed on just the second page of the meeting’s nine-page agenda. Another board member quickly seconded the motion and it was approved by the board, with members then standing and filing out as members of the community continued to comment.

The discussion at the time centered on the school district’s mask policy for COVID-19.

Swanson said he’s never seen a meeting cut short like this in his 18 years on the board.

“I was shocked to see it had to happen last night,” he said.

Big Spring School District held a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Monday followed by the school board meeting at 8 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. While both meetings are open to the public, only the latter includes a time for public comment.

According to Swanson, the meeting adjourned because of a “lack of decorum” that interfered with the board’s ability to proceed with the business on the agenda during the time for public comments. He also said the display of signs during the meeting led to the decision to adjourn.

Prior to opening the meeting for public comment, Swanson outlined the board’s policies for public participation in meetings for the community members in attendance. These policies were adopted in 2013, and Swanson said they were reviewed and approved by the board’s solicitor, which gave the board the power to enforce them.

The policies state that placards and banners are not permitted in the meeting room, participants may not address board members individually and that the presiding officer has the authority to call a recess or adjourn to another time if the “lack of public decorum interferes with the orderly conduct of the meeting,” among other things.

Swanson said the board understood that people were emotional and angry about masks at the start of this school year, so at the time, they chose not to address certain aspects of the policy and let things go.

“We were allowing people some leeway on the 3 minutes and that got out of hand,” he said. “They were addressing administrators directly and demanding answers to questions, so as it progressed it finally got to the point where we decided we need to go over and explain the policy and sort of settle this down.”

This led to Swanson’s decision to review and enforce the policies about public comment prior to Monday’s meeting, although he did allow signs in the room since that policy may not have been clarified before.

“I said since we had never covered this before, all we’re asking is that you keep the signs down,” Swanson said. “Don’t hold them up. And only in the future will we say they can’t be in the room.”

Public comment

The policies were displayed on the screen during the meeting, and Swanson read each of them before calling upon each board member for agreement. Members of the community who attended the meeting then addressed the board with concerns and frustrations, most of which related to the district’s mask mandate.

“We’re your community,” Laura Mackey said during her three-minute time slot for public comment. “We stand before you begging you every Monday. Please stop with the masks. Stop with the health and safety plan.”

Chuch Burns, another member of the community, referred to the district’s mitigation strategies as mistakes.

“It is well past time for our superintendent, school board directors and teachers to admit the mistakes regarding mitigation strategies in schools and show our students that they are capable of doing the right thing,” Burns said at the podium.

Several individuals accused the school board of breaking its own policies and the law. Charlotte McDonald used her time of public comment to address this.

“As a stakeholder in this school district for 35 years, I find the mask mandates and quarantine measures imposed by this board to be in violation of the board member’s oath of office, board policies and regulations, the Pennsylvania state Constitution and the law,” McDonald said to conclude her time before the board.

Mackey said during her public comment time that each member of the board was guilty.

Several of the comments made during this period were met with cheers from members of the audience, although these, along with anything said without a microphone, were difficult to hear in the meeting’s official video recording.

Lawrence Flynn also stepped forward to speak during the meeting.

“I want to address the presiding officer,” Flynn said. “Can you defend the fact that you’re not in violation of the law with your procedures that you’ve just outlined today? And under what authority are you saying that we can’t have signs?”

Swanson said he would not comment about legal matters.

Flynn argued that signs, like those that he brought and displayed throughout the meeting, were a form of free speech.

“I don’t think that prohibiting signs is stopping freedom of speech,” Swanson said via phone the day after the meeting. “They had every right to get up and say what they wanted to do, that’s freedom of speech. They don’t need a sign when they are allowed to stand up and talk.”

“Are you guys that afraid of a sign,” Flynn asked during his time at the podium. “Does it bother you that much?”

Flynn took his seat after finishing his comments to the applause of several members of the community. He immediately held up his sign and refused to lower it when Swanson instructed him to do so. Swanson then called for a 15-minute recess.

When the meeting resumed, Arlene Reinford approached the podium to address the board with her public comments. However as she spoke, Flynn once again raised his sign and would not put it down. The sound of Swanson’s gavel broke through Reinford’s comments, and he called for the meeting to end.

“It was getting to be a circus, so it was time to shut it down,” Swanson said later, although members of the community voiced some disagreement with that assessment. The Sentinel reached out to a member of the community for comment, but did not receive a response in time for it to be included.

The recording of the school board meeting provides video of the entire meeting until Swanson called for it to adjourn, however the audio cuts out during the meeting’s recess and does not resume for the remainder of the video. Swanson said that both he and Superintendent Kevin Roberts are aware of the issue. Roberts referred to it as a “tech glitch” and said that unfortunately it’s not possible to restore the audio to that portion of the meeting.

Swanson said everything listed on Monday’s agenda after the time for public comments will be covered at Big Spring’s next school board meeting on Feb. 22.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

