Updated: Big Spring School Board meeting adjourns early following disagreement over protest signs

The Big Spring School Board meeting was cut short Monday night after heated public comment over masks and the board taking issue over the presence of signs.

Community members took to the podium Monday night to argue the school district's mask mandate. The district has a mask optional plan though does require masks for students for at least 14 days if the COVID-19 case threshold surpasses 2.5% in staff and students.

A number of people in the audience argued against the mandate, mostly from the podium though some spoke up from their seats. Some also brought signs with them, which was a point of contention for the board.

Board President William Swanson said right before public comment that the board does not allow the presence of banners, which includes signs, though those in the audience argued that it was a free speech right to have them. After coming back from a recess, Swanson ordered a sign to be lowered - which the audience member refused.

Swanson then motioned to adjourn the meeting. The motion was seconded, the meeting was adjourned before the majority of the agenda items were addressed, and board members filed out as the audience tried to continue to address them.

For more on this story, check back to Cumberlink.com and read The Sentinel's Wednesday print edition.

