Big Spring School Board meeting adjourns amid unruly public comment

The Big Spring School Board meeting was cut short Monday night when the public comment portion of the meeting became unruly.

Community members who commented on the district's mask policy drew applause and comments from the audience. When the board returned after a recess called in an attempt to restore order, the audience again became disruptive and the meeting was adjourned.

The meeting ended before the school board was able to address the majority of the items on its agenda.

Earlier, during a meeting of the committee of the whole, Assistant Superintendent William August made a presentation on the health and safety measures the district currently has in place. He said that as of Jan. 11, the district was mask optional as long as the percentage of positive cases among students and staff remained under 2.5% in each building. If this threshold was reached, students would be required to wear masks for at least 14 days.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.