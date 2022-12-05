Big Spring School Board elects Wardle as president

The Big Spring School Board elected John Wardle board president for one year during Monday night's reorganizational meeting.

He replaces William Swanson who held the position for the past several terms.

Swanson declined a nomination for the role Monday evening, saying he didn't care to share any reasons for choosing to step down as president, but that it was a decision he'd spoken about with Superintendent Kevin Roberts months ago.

"I would like to thank my fellow board members present and past, I couldn't get a better group to work with," Swanson said. "They've always supported us, we've stayed as one. We've been through some difficult times in the last couple of years but we've stuck together."

He also thanked the superintendents he's served with as well as the district's administration and staff and said he'll continue to serve as a member of the board, entering into his 20th year.

Wardle was elected president following an 8-0 vote with board member Richard Roush absent.

Wardle, who is also president of Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, represents Penn and Cooke townships and has been on the board since 2019.

Wardle emphasized the importance of working together as a community and supporting students.

"We as a community, I and this board must have vision for the future," he said. "We must provide a quality education for all students. We must provide the resources so that these students can be educated, and give them the values of our profile of a graduate."

The board also reelected Todd Deihl of Lower Frankford Township as vice president with an 8-0 vote.