A 1.5% increase in real estate taxes could be on the horizon for Big Spring School District residents in the upcoming year.

Business Manager Michael Statler presented a proposed 2023-24 budget at the district's Finance Committee meeting Monday night that will likely be up for a vote May 1 with the final adoption in June.

The administration and most board members recommended a 1.5% tax increase, which would equate to an additional $23.83 in real estate taxes for a $100,000 home.

The proposed budget anticipates $60,826,311 in revenue and $61,667,647 in expenditures, leaving a deficit of $841,336.

Statler said this could be closed with contributions from the district's capital project reserve fund and unassigned funds.

In addition to salaries and benefits, some of the district's larger expenses include charter school tuition, which has increased in recent years, and special education costs.

The proposed budget operates on a variety of assumptions based on current data, as well as contractual increases and a 10% health insurance increase. It also assumes that the district would receive no new money from the state.

Statler said at the district's March 20 Finance Committee meeting that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro compiled a "wish list" of proposed funding that included for Big Spring an approximately $1.2 million increase in funding for basic education, and a $220,000 increase in special education funding, as well as a one-time school-based mental health funding of about $127,000 for the fiscal year, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.

Historically though, districts have traditionally received approximately 20% of the governor's ask, Statler said in March.

He said he hasn't heard anything else about state funding but those numbers typically come out in June or July, after the district's budget has been adopted.

Board President John Wardle said once the district adopts the budget, no additional revenue aside from state funding can be expected.

"One option that could be available for the board is you could preliminarily adopt the 1.5 (percent increase)," Superintendent Nicholas Guarente said. "You can never go up after the preliminary adoption, but you can go down. So if the desire is between 1.5% and 1%, you could preliminarily adopt 1.5% and then use real time data as June approaches for the final budget analysis."

The district's final budget is expected to be adopted June 19.