Big Spring School District residents can anticipate a 1.5% increase in real estate taxes, according to the newly approved proposed final budget for next year.

The school board approved the budget Monday evening with a 7-2 vote with members Kenneth Fisher of Lower Mifflin Township and Richard Roush of Upper Frankford Township opposed.

The proposed budget anticipates $61,075,358 in revenues, which includes the tax increase as well as $224,720 in capital project reserve funding to help accommodate a temporary increase in bond payments, according to the meeting's agenda.

Expenditures total $61,452,662, leaving a deficit of $377,304 that will be pulled from the district's fund balance.

The tax increase brings the district's tax rate to 16.1260 mills, a 0.2383 mill increase from last year's budget, which had a rate of 15.8877 mills.

This means a resident with a $100,000 home could expect to pay an additional $23.83 in real estate taxes with the 1.5% tax increase.

In addition to salaries and benefits, some of the district’s larger expenses include charter school tuition, which has increased in recent years, and special education costs.

Michael Statler, the district's business manager, said in March that spending on charter school tuition increased from below $1.5 million in 2017 to more than $4 million budgeted for 2024.

He said Big Spring also had a larger percentage of students in special education than other local districts from 2020 to 2022, including Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Shippensburg.

The district has seen an increase in special education over the past three years. That program includes more than 20% of Big Spring's students and 20% of the district's operational budget, Statler said in March. The cost per student in special education in 2021 was just over $18,000, a total that included supplies, equipment and other expenses.

The proposed budget will be available for public view on the district's website in the coming days and is scheduled for adoption during the board's June 19 meeting.

This comes before the state is anticipated to announce school funding.

Statler said in March that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro compiled a "wish list" of state funding that included an approximately $1.2 million increase in funding for basic education and a $220,000 increase in special education for Big Spring. The list also called for one-time school-based mental health funding of about $127,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.

However, historically, districts have received approximately 20% of the governor's ask, Statler said.

School Board President John Wardle said the proposed budget assumes no new state money, and once the district's budget has been approved, no additional money can be expected aside from state funding.

Superintendent Nicholas Guarente said in April the board could preliminarily adopt the 1.5% tax increase and use real time data closer to June for the final budget analysis.

"You can never go up after the preliminary adoption, but you can go down," he said of the real estate tax increase.

Wardle said Statler will continue to work to adjust the district's numbers as final budget approval draws nearer.

The new budget will go into effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2024.

