Big Spring School Board approves assistant superintendent's resignation

The Big Spring School Board accepted Assistant Superintendent William August's letter of resignation with a unanimous 9-0 vote Monday evening. 

August was hired as the new superintendent of the Shippensburg Area School District during that board's Aug. 22 meeting.

He said the transition will take place over a period of up to 90 days that began when he tendered his resignation from Big Spring Sept. 27. However, it could take less time depending on the process of finding a replacement assistant superintendent at Big Spring, August said.

Big Spring Superintendent Kevin Roberts said Monday evening that in the coming weeks the district will begin "ironing out" the transition and searching for August's successor.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

