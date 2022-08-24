Big Spring prepares grant application for commonwealth-granted mental health, physical safety funds

Before the month is out, Big Spring School District intends to have applied for a grant that will provide funding for both mental health and physical safety, Superintendent Kevin Roberts said.

"Funding came as a result of some of the traumatic incidents that happened around our nation [and] around our world, one recently in Uvalde, Texas, the shooting that had happened," he said during a presentation about the grant at the board's meeting Monday night.

Roberts said the commonwealth made funding available for the two areas and allocated specific amounts to school districts. An announcement about the funds from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency stated that Act 55 of 2022 allotted $95 million for mental health initiatives and $95 million to physical security enhancements for distribution to 784 "eligible school entities."

Roberts explained that Big Spring was awarded $276,100, which breaks down to $138,050 for mental health budget items and the same amount for physical safety.

"The primary purpose of ... the funding that’s made available for mental health and physical safety is to ensure that there are certain givens, if you will, throughout all the commonwealth schools in those two areas, mental health and physical safety," he said.

Enhancements in these areas can be made once baselines have been established.

Mental health items for the district involve professional learning and support for staff, including behavior support and support for mental health challenges and trauma, Roberts said. He also mentioned positive behavioral interventions and support, a continuation of the district's existing relationship with Shippensburg University to provide support for families with mental health and behavioral needs, and an evaluation of student service programs.

Roberts was intentionally vague in his description of the district's anticipated expenditures for the physical safety portion of the funding. These include "enhanced" entrances, additional materials for safety training and enhancement, professional learning and training on safety, as well as risk and vulnerability assessments, he said in his presentation.

He explained that the district keeps its methods of safeguarding its students confidential and that "to offer that publicly creates a safety risk for all of our students."

While the district has been awarded the funds, Roberts said the application is necessary to ensure that the district's expenditures align with the goals of providing the funds, so the application outlines these goals for approval. He said the district is working with the PCCD, which will monitor those funds.

Roberts said the grant funding was announced Aug. 1 with the application period closing Aug. 31. The one-time funds can then be utilized through July 31, 2024.