Big Spring Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

A Big Spring Middle School student who was sent home Monday has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Tuesday.
The district said the student had been sent home Monday after a screening of symptoms appeared to be indicative of COVID-19. The district learned on Tuesday that the student tested positive.
After initial contact tracing, the district said it was determined that no other students were exposed due to safety protocols that were put in place with the district's tiered opening and social distancing guidelines.
Superintendent Rich Fry said the district's staff is in direct contact with the state Department of Health to coordinate actions in accordance with protocols established in Big Spring's "Staying Open Plan."
As a part of that plan, the district is making sure that student is in isolation as they recover from the disease, notified the Department of Health of the student evaluation, participated in an initial risk assessment and contact tracing, thoroughly cleaned and disinfected all spaces visited by the student, built specific communication to families with students in the same building and posted updates to families.
In an analysis created over the summer about how the district should move forward should there be a positive COVID-19 in a school, Fry said the school and district will remain open given that this seems to be an isolated case and the current level of community spread of COVID-19 is only considered "moderate."
"We are confident in the steps that have been taken to safeguard all of our students," Fry said in a letter to parents.
