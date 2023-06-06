Big Spring students won't be paying any more or any less for meals next school year.

The school board approved the district's proposed breakfast and lunch prices for the upcoming year during their meeting Monday night with student meal costs to remain the same.

Breakfast for all students will cost $1.55, elementary lunches will remain $2.85, and secondary lunches will continue to be $3 each.

The district will see some changes in adult meal prices, with breakfast increasing 10 cents from $2.80 last school year to $2.90 next year.

Adult lunches will also increase 20 cents from $4.30 last year to $4.50 next year.

Outside district pricing will also increase with Yellow Breeches and Head Start breakfasts to increase 30 cents from $1.95 to $2.25.

Yellow Breeches and Head Start lunches will jump 80 cents from $3.60 to $4.40.

