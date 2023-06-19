With the final adoption of Big Spring School District's budget, real estate taxes are officially on the rise for residents in the coming year.

The school board approved the final budget with a 1.5% tax increase during its meeting Monday night with a 8-1 vote, with board member Kenneth Fisher opposed.

Revenues for the budget total $62,068,989, and expenditures amount to $62,590,337.

Business Manager Michael Statler said the district will pull $521,348 from its unassigned fund balance to make up the difference.

The tax increase will raise the millage rate by 0.8103 mills from 15.5002 mills to 15.8877 mills. This means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $1,613 in taxes, a $23.83 increase from last year.

Charter school costs and special education funding serve as some of the district's larger expenses, aside from salaries and benefits.

Recent years have shown an increase in students enrolled in charter schools, with 114 students enrolled in June 2019 and 190 students enrolled this June.

Statler said in March that spending on charter school tuition increased from below $1.5 million in 2017 to more than $4 million budgeted for 2024.

Big Spring has also seen a higher percentage of students in special education than other local districts from 2020 to 2022, including Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Shippensburg.

More than 20% of Big Spring's students are included in the program, which accounts for about 20% of the district's operational budget, Statler said in March.

The board also approved the Homestead/Farmstead Resolution for the upcoming year during its meeting Monday night. This allows Big Spring residents who own property in the district to receive a credit off of real estate tax bills.

Residents can anticipate a $170.66 credit this year, a 17-cent increase from last year.

A budget book is available on Big Spring's website and the new budget will remain in effect from July 1 through June 30, 2024.