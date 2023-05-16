After the Newville Waterwheel 5K Run & Festival made its debut in the borough last year, the now-annual event will soon be back for round two.

Organized by the Newville Economic Development Authority and the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail Council, the event will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Newville trailhead at 23 McFarland St.

A free one-mile fun walk or run will kick off at 9:30 a.m., with the 5K to follow at 10 a.m.

Registration for the 5K is available online and costs $25 per participant and $10 for runners and walkers ages 12 and under through Friday. Race day registration costs $35.

Authority Chairperson Andrea Greene said the event will include "something for for everyone," runners and nonrunners alike.

The festival will offer a craft fair, chicken barbeque, music, food trucks, Big Spring High School clubs and vendors and community booths as well as a beer and wine garden for attendees age 21 and older.

"Preserving history and maintaining historic structures and making sure that Newville tells it's story are important goals and having folks attend the 5K & Festival gives them a chance to see the area and it's proximity to larger cultural centers like Carlisle, Shippensburg and Chambersburg," authority member Bob Kanc said.

Greene said the event began last year as a way to help "showcase what Newville has to offer" and to bring a sense of "camaraderie and friendship."

"It brings awareness to our town and what the town can offer ... from people that are looking for a place to move to people that may be looking to open a business and raise a family," she said.

