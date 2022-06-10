"All fire companies are in the same boat:" Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company seeks funds, volunteers

Out of Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department's budget of over half a million dollars, company President John Wardle can definitively account for approximately $30,000.

This annual amount, coming mostly from the township and surrounding municipalities under the department's care, would be enough to cover one of the department's monthly bills per year; Wardle estimated that each month's bill totals between $20,000 and $30,000.

"We need to raise the rest," he said.

Enter, Penn Township's annual fireman's fair, one of several festivals held throughout the summer to raise funds for local volunteer fire departments.

Wardle estimated that the fair brings in about 25% of the department's spendable budget.

"It’s kind of a necessary evil because it takes so much work to prepare and so much work afterwards for that event for a few days, but it brings a good resource of income into your budget," Wardle said. "It’s not the only thing but it is a major fundraising piece of the puzzle."

Other events such as banquets, bingo nights and suppers bring money to the department throughout the year.

However, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought Penn Township's fundraising efforts to a screeching halt, and even though the department has since resumed events such as the fireman's fair and bingo, nine months of being "idle from a fundraising perspective" at the height of the pandemic has set the department back about three to five years, Wardle said.

All throughout that time, the calls never stopped and neither did Penn Township's service.

"We didn’t have that extra income, so now it’s harder to afford the things we need," he said. "And equipment is not just trucks, it’s radios, it’s air packs, it’s hose, it’s gear, and then there’s training and there’s other time commitments. You know we didn’t stop doing anything but we probably put back some purchases."

The department needs a new engine, something Wardle pointed out will cost the same across the board, as the company doesn't receive a break for being composed of volunteers. It also needs new radios, 35 to be exact at $4,000 each, not counting those already installed in the trucks.

Staring down inflation and rising costs, Wardle said not purchasing the items now would make them more expensive in the future.

When it comes to firefighters' uniforms, he said it costs about $8,000 for a member of the department to enter a burning building when the costs of the helmet, coat, pants, gloves, hood and air tank are added up. Wardle said these uniforms need replaced every 15 years, although as the company remains "desperate" to raise money, questions on the safety of out of date equipment arise.

He emphasized the necessity of all equipment, explaining that firefighters never know what tools they'll need when they respond to a scene.

"No call is the same as the next call," he said, and with 450 calls last year (half of these for medical-related issues) responders need access to the vast variety of equipment the department contains.

As Penn Township has slowly returned to its fundraising events, including a COVID-19-cautious fair last year, it can begin again to raise these funds along with another issue: a need for volunteers.

There are 30 coats that hang at the department, ready for the next call.

Of these, 12 to 15 belong to active volunteers, Wardle said. Many volunteers have jobs, families and lives outside of the department.

"If the siren rings, we're trusting that volunteers will show up," he said, adding that a saying at the station goes, "if there's one call, expect another."

However volunteers aren't just needed to run calls, they're also crucial in the success of the department's fundraising events, to coordinate, plan and staff each one.

Wardle said a volunteer might spend 10 hours of a week running calls and then another 10 to 15 working on fundraising alone, totaling 25 hours of volunteer service to the company on top of already busy lives.

According to Wardle, "all fire companies are in the same boat," when it comes to the need for funds and volunteers, but need is not the only thing they share.

"Firefighters are brotherhood," Wardle said.

Not only do they exercise teamwork in answering neighboring townships' calls, they also maintain the goal of preserving life and property. Their work revolves around people.

"You might need us tonight," Wardle said. "We want to make sure there’s someone here to help you."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.