A dry vote: Newville considers changing its liquor law

Then, in the post-1950s the new interstate changed everything.

“The interstate comes, the railroad shuts down, and instead of people passing through Newville they were four miles outside of town,” Penner said. “It became more of a bedroom community, people leaving town in the morning for work, returning home at night.”

Alcohol as an economic stimulant?

Bob Darius is another long time resident. The owner of Darius Real Estate, a family-owned business since 1974, he’s lived in Newville almost 40 years. Real estate has given Darius a unique perspective on people's attitudes toward changing the liquor law.

“I have spoken to people who think Newville is fine just the way it is, some of the old-timers who’ve been here a long time are not pro-change,” Darius said. “But I’ve also heard from people who look ahead and think that Newville could become another Boiling Springs.”

Changing Newville back into a destination, not just a pass-through spot, is a commonly heard desire.

“I think it would bring more tourists into town, folks could come and have a meal and a glass of wine or beer,” Darius said. “It will also encourage potential microbreweries to come to town as well. It’s a plus anyway you look at it.”