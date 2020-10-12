5 Questions: Newville man takes his pumpkin carving skills to the Food Network

Locals who tune into the Food Network show "Outrageous Pumpkins" will see a familiar face making intricate carvings out of pumpkins.

Danny Kissel of Newville made a return visit to the network having previously been a contestant in Halloween Wars.

The show is airing on multiple dates and times during October.

Q. Tell us about the show, “Outrageous Pumpkins,” and your role in it.

A. "Outrageous Pumpkins" originally aired 2008-2009 time frame and was rebooted last year on Food Network. "Outrageous Pumpkins" is exactly what it says. The pumpkin displays are outrageous.

The show format gets more difficult as the four-part series continues each week. The first week started with jack-o-lantern style pumpkins, not your average jack-o-lanterns, but sculpted and lit from within jack-o-lanterns, that lead to a four-pumpkin display.

The next episode focused on sculpting pumpkins, with the addition of add on pumpkin parts, glued on and changing the overall shape of the pumpkins. As each episode concludes the challenges grow.

Q. This is a repeat Food Network appearance for you. How did you approach this appearance differently from the past?