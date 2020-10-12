5 Questions: Newville man takes his pumpkin carving skills to the Food Network

Locals who tune into the Food Network show "Outrageous Pumpkins" will see a familiar face making intricate carvings out of pumpkins.
Danny Kissel of Newville made a return visit to the network having previously been a contestant in Halloween Wars.
The show is airing on multiple dates and times during October.
Q. Tell us about the show, “Outrageous Pumpkins,” and your role in it.
A. "Outrageous Pumpkins" originally aired 2008-2009 time frame and was rebooted last year on Food Network. "Outrageous Pumpkins" is exactly what it says. The pumpkin displays are outrageous.
The show format gets more difficult as the four-part series continues each week. The first week started with jack-o-lantern style pumpkins, not your average jack-o-lanterns, but sculpted and lit from within jack-o-lanterns, that lead to a four-pumpkin display.
The next episode focused on sculpting pumpkins, with the addition of add on pumpkin parts, glued on and changing the overall shape of the pumpkins. As each episode concludes the challenges grow.
Q. This is a repeat Food Network appearance for you. How did you approach this appearance differently from the past?
A. The first time I was on Food Network ("Halloween Wars") I took a backseat role with two TV show veterans and left them lead the way with myself trying to help in any way I could. We crashed and burned in the second round. I decided if I ever had a chance again I wanted to stand up and take a leadership role within the team. We ended up winning that season ("Halloween Wars: Hayride of Horror").
With the "Outrageous Pumpkins" format there were no teams and it was every person for themselves. I was really excited with the all-pumpkin format. This format is what I do on a regular basis during pumpkin carving season, so I went in with a clear head and a goal to just produce cool displays just like I normally do, while letting a little bit more of my personality show.
Q. What is the most challenging part of the competition?
A. The most challenging part of any show is the competition. Day one, I recognized all the faces that I would be competing against and they knew who I was too. With that being said, two of the competitors worked with/against me on "Halloween Wars: Hayride of Horror." David Smith was on my team and Monique Hawk was on the opposing team so they knew my weaknesses. Dealing with the outdoor elements is a struggle too. We had high winds, rain, snow and extreme cold, along with the ticking of the clock to try and beat.
Q. Given your work, it’s likely you could do a number of types of sculpting so why pumpkins?
A. I actually do work in different mediums, but pumpkins are my personal favorite. I'm a fan of horror movies and all things Halloween, so pumpkins seemed like a natural fit.
Plus, I like the fact that they're always decomposing in front of your eyes. Sometimes they are really fun to watch them turn to mold and shrivel right in front of you. With my permanent sculptures I can always see things that I should have done differently, but with pumpkins you only have the photos to look back on. I like ice carving for the same reason.
Q. Your work gets a lot of attention this time of year. What happens the rest of the year?
A. I like to call myself a seasonal artist. I go from pumpkin carving season, to ice sculptures throughout the winter and a few in the warmer months for weddings and parties. In the spring/summer months, I chainsaw carve wooden logs and tree stumps. I also sculpt sand in the summer at the beach and events like store openings. In any free time I have, I sculpt clay and practice special effects horror movie props, basically creepy skin wounds, body casting and displays.
